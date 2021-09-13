11 AM: Funeral service held at Edison High School for fallen Navy medic Maxton Soviak

MILAN, Ohio — A funeral service will be held Monday at Edison High School for Berlin Heights native Maxton Soviak, who was killed in Kabul in August.

The funeral service will be held at his alma mater’s football stadium at 11 a.m. Watch it live in the media player below:

News 5 livestream event

On Sept. 8, thousands of community members and first responders lined the streets, bridges and sidewalks as his remains were transported from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to his hometown of Berlin Heights in Erie County.

RELATED: WATCH: Public procession held for Northeast Ohio Navy corpsman killed in Afghanistan

Soviak was one of 13 American service members killed in a bombing attack at the Kabul airport last month during a chaotic withdrawal from the country. He lost his life evacuating Americans and our allies from Afghanistan before the Taliban took control.

Those who knew him say he was a young man who loved fiercely and remained loyal, strong and independent to the end.

RELATED: Thousands show up to pay tribute to Berlin Heights Navy corpsman on his final trip home

