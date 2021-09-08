11:30 AM: Public procession held for Northeast Ohio Navy corpsman killed in Afghanistan

BERLIN HEIGHTS, Ohio — Northeast Ohioans are invited to view the public procession for United States Navy Fleet Marine Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, whose remains will arrive at Cleveland International Airport Wednesday at 10:30 AM, with a procession set to begin around an hour later, say organizers.

Soviak, a sailor assigned to the 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, was killed during an attack at the Abbey Gates of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Aug. 26.

A private procession will begin at the airport and is scheduled to travel west on the Ohio Turnpike to U.S. Route 250 at Exit 118, at which point the public procession will begin.

Watch the procession in the media player below:

News 5 livestream event

“Veteran-affiliated motorcycle escort units, public safety officials, and members of the community are asked to stage as noted below,” Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth said. “All members of the community are invited and encouraged to pay their respects to Corpsman Soviak and his family along the entire public processional route. Please exercise caution if parking along a road right-of-way to ensure that your vehicle is entirely off of the traveled portion of the roadway.”

Veteran Service Organizations with motorcycle escort units are asked to stage at the commercial vehicle transfer lot located near the Ohio Turnpike’s Toll Booths at Exit 118 and U.S. Route 250 no later than 11:30 a.m.

All public safety vehicles are asked to stage at the CertainTeed Corporation at 11519 U.S. Route 250 no later than 11:30 a.m.

Members of the community are encouraged to stage along the processional route no later than 11:30 a.m.

The public processional route is scheduled to proceed south on U.S. Route 250 from the Strecker Road intersection to State Route 113 East, east on State Route 113 through Village of Milan, passing Edison High School where Soviak graduated in 2017, north of Berlin Road to West Main Street in Berlin Heights, east on West Main Street to South Street, south on South Main Street to thee Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home where the procession will conclude.

Please note that individuals participating in the public procession will be directed by law enforcement agencies to continue south on State Route 61 past the funeral home. Only official vehicles from the procession will be allowed to park at the funeral home.

