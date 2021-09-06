Remains of Northeast Ohio Navy corpsman killed in Afghanistan arrives in Cleveland Wednesday

CLEVELAND — On Wednesday, the body of United States Navy Fleet Marine Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights will arrive at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. From there, a funeral procession will take Soviak to Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funderal Home in Berlin Heights.

Soviak was killed on Aug. 26 during an attack at the Abbey Gates of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, the Navy said. He was one of 13 service members killed in the airport bombing.

RELATED: Pentagon identifies 13 American service members killed in Kabul airport bombing

Last week, the Navy posthumously advanced Soviak to the rank of Hospital Corpsman Third Class.

Soviak's body is set to arrive in Cleveland around 10:25 a.m. followed by a private and then public procession. The procession will head west on the Ohio Turnpike to Route 250 at Exit 118, where the the public procession is set to start.

According to the Navy, Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth said police and veterans groups will escort the procession.

“Veteran-affiliated motorcycle escort units, public safety officials, and members of the community are asked to stage as noted below,” Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth said, according to the Navy. “All members of the community are invited and encouraged to pay their respects to Corpsman Soviak and his family along the entire public processional route. Please exercise caution if parking along a road right-of-way to ensure that your vehicle is entirely off of the traveled portion of the roadway.”

Here are details regarding the procession:

Veteran Service Organizations with motorcycle escort units are asked to stage at the commercial vehicle transfer lot located near the Ohio Turnpike’s Toll Booths at Exit 118 and U.S. Route 250 no later than 11:30 a.m.

All public safety vehicles are asked to stage at the CertainTeed Corporation at 11519 U.S. Route 250 no later than 11:30 a.m.

Members of the community are encouraged to stage along the processional route no later than 11:30 a.m.

The public processional route is scheduled to proceed south on U.S Route 250 from the Strecker Road intersection to State Route 113 East, east on State Route 113 East through the Village of Milan, passing Edison High School where Soviak graduated in 2017, north on Berlin Road to West Main Street in Berlin Heights, east on West Main Street to South Street (State Route 61), south on South Street to the Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home where the procession will conclude.

Please note that individuals participating in the public procession will be directed by law enforcement agencies to continue south on State Route 61 past the funeral home. Only official vehicles from the procession will be allowed to park at the funeral home.

“All motorists traveling in the general area of the public procession between the approximate times of 11:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. should be aware of the possibility of intermittent total road closures by law enforcement officers along and adjacent to the public processional route,” Sigsworth said, according to the Navy. “Thank you in advance for your patience and cooperation.”

Details on Soviak's funeral service will be released in the coming days.

RELATED: Berlin Heights remembers Navy Corpsman Max Soviak who was killed in Kabul bombing

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.