16-year-old arrested for bringing loaded gun to Sandusky school

SANDUSKY — Sandusky police arrested a 16-year-old student for bringing a firearm to the Sandusky Schools Digital Learning Center on Thursday morning.

“Our school resource officer was informed by Sandusky city school staff about a person possibly having a firearm on their campus. The same time, another Sandusky school city administrator contacted a Lieutenant on duty, and it made us immediately respond to the area,” said Sandusky Police Lt. Chris Denny.

Police said they were able to resolve the situation quickly and without anyone getting hurt. They took the 16-year-old into custody and retrieved the handgun that police say was tucked under his arm. “The response was phenomenal because, number one, we train for this quite often,” said Denny.

When police collected the gun from the student, they described it as a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine. Denny said he does not believe there was a plan to use it on campus.

In police bodycam video, you can see a gun fall to the floor:

16-year-old arrested for bringing loaded gun to Erie County school

“I don't know what he was going through in his mind to bring a firearm to school, but as far as we know, there wasn’t any intent, no threats that he posted and no threats that we received,” said Denny.

Dominic Myers, an alum of a school directly across the street, said he is shocked that this incident happened so close to home.

“It's a little upsetting, and I've heard things in the past like threats, but typically this general area is pretty safe,” said Myers.

After hearing about the incident, Sandusky resident Nate Veronda said he is concerned about school safety.

“I go to school here in Downtown Sandusky, so it makes me incredibly nervous knowing that this is happening in the community and makes me concerned for my own safety going to school,” said Veronda.

The 16-year-old was taken to the Erie County Juvenile Justice Center on charges of having a firearm at the school. Those charges consist of carrying concealed weapons, a felony of the fourth degree, and illegal conveyance of weapons, a felony of the fifth degree.

Sandusky police say this same juvenile is facing charges for a home invasion that happened on Nov. 17.

An 18-year-old was also taken into custody at the Digital Learning Center in relation to charges for the same home invasion. He was transported to the Erie County Jail.

The home invasion is still under investigation.