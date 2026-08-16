2 injured in Sandusky shooting; multiple arrested for interfering with emergency response

Sandusky police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured early Sunday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of East Parish Street for reports of shots fired, police said.

Officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds and rendered aid before they were transported to a nearby hospital, police said. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police said a large crowd gathered at the scene and then later at the hospital, and officers managed numerous individuals who interfered with emergency response efforts.

Multiple people were arrested and charged with misconduct at an emergency, police said.

The shooting is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Sandusky Police Department at 419-627-5863.