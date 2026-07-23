Battery Park Marina redevelopment brings $229M mixed-use project to Sandusky waterfront

SANDUSKY — A long-underutilized parking lot along the Sandusky waterfront is being transformed into a $229 million mixed-use development at Battery Park Marina, featuring housing, hotels, retail and dining.

Tom Horseman, Sandusky's communications director, said the project is one of the largest in the city's history.

“It's a unique site. It's on the edge of our downtown surrounded by water on multiple different sides overlooking Cedar Point with beautiful views,” Horseman said.

The site sat empty for years before the project was announced in 2023.

The development will bring a mix of uses to the downtown waterfront.

Marous Development Group, a company frequently used in Sandusky, is overseeing the redevelopment. The group recently received a $20 million tax credit, reducing the amount in taxes it would have to pay.

"We've been working with Marous for a long time on trying to do something at this site, and this is the furthest we've gotten," Horseman said.

Work currently visible at the site is part of Phase 1 of the project.

"A lot of underground work is happening to prepare the site for the rest of the larger development," Horseman said.

The full development is expected to take three to five years to complete.

Not everyone in the community is enthusiastic about the project. Mike Lochotzk, who spends time fishing at Battery Park Marina, raised concerns about public access to the waterfront.

"I don't appreciate how the city decided to give away our, you know, public land, and so be having condos, hotels, restaurants, and all these nice tenants. But it takes away from the waterfront," Lochotzk said.

The city does not agree that public access will be diminished.

"That's not the case. I think this development really allows an opportunity to really enhance the public space that wouldn't have existed without this development happening. There'll be a waterfront park and waterfront boardwalk access. That's the one thing about this project we’ve been working with Marous on, which is ensuring that there is great public access to the water for our residents and visitors,” Horseman said.

Some community members are looking forward to what the project will bring.

"We can't wait to see what happens," Rosemary Allen said.

Steve Allen shared a similar sentiment about the project's impact.

"All the new stuff is all good. It's all good for the community and everybody that can come visit," Allen said.

