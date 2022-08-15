Erie County secures nearly $25 million for road upgrades surrounding Route 6 near Cedar Point

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Drivers passing through Sandusky or on their way to Cedar Point may soon notice a smoother commute with fewer accidents and less congestion thanks to a new grant, totaling nearly $25 million.

The grant, one of 166 approved through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s RAISE program, will help transform Route 6 by adding five roundabouts, widening the road along one stretch, and adding a path for bikers and walkers.

Erie Regional Planning Commission A map showing the location of proposed roundabouts and other upgrades to Route 6.

The roundabouts will occur near Perkins Avenue, Camp Road and Rye Beach Road, just east of the entrances to Cedar Point.

“I think this is going to be a legacy project that will be felt for generations to come,” Hank Solowiej, Eric County Administrator, said. “It's just a complete game changer for our county.”

“Cedar Fair and Cedar Point are always supportive of meaningful, regional development that enhances and improves access to our area, and we’re thankful the grant is now funded,” Jason McClure, senior vice president of park operations for Cedar Fair. “We’re happy to contribute to this project, as there’s so much to offer to visitors of Erie County. When complete, our guests will reap the benefits of the project, and our region will be stronger because of it.”

That same grant program provided nearly a million dollars to Cleveland Metroparks to improve six miles of trail and bicycle connections on Cleveland’s east side.

Carrie Whitaker serves as Senior Transportation Planning Engineer at the Erie Regional Planning Commission and Metropolitan Planning Organization, and makes up part of a two and a half person department that now needs to make room for a much bigger cardboard check to hang over their desks.

“I was speechless when we received the news,” she said. “I’m really excited to see how the traffic flow will improve. Seeing people walk and bicycle along that stretch of the roadway, I think that will delight me the most.”

You can view the PDF in full here.

Whitaker explained that while more attractions draw in more people to the area than ever before, the prevalence of GPS navigation systems also shifted traffic patterns for drivers traveling westbound on Route 6.

“It can be dicey commuting back and forth along that corridor,” she added.

The bike and walking path will link the cities of Sandusky and Huron, adding another form of transportation for residents including Bowling Green State University - Firelands students looking to bike to campus.

In total, the project is expected to cost $35 million, with the difference made up from local and state partners. Construction is expected to begin in Spring 2026, and could be completed as early as 2028.

Almost two weeks ago, News 5 told reported about the final push by the Cleveland leaders for that federal funding to improve the East 66th street corridor.

That application was among the 935 filed, however, did not make the final cut of 166 that were accepted.

The city of Mansfield also received more than $7 million, which will help cover the cost of reconstructing the downtown streetscape from First Street to Fifth Street.