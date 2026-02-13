'How could you?': Mother of 5 killed by husband

SANDUKSY — A family is mourning after Rolanda Perry-Watkins, a 32-year-old mother of five, was fatally shot in Sandusky on Feb. 4.

“To know my sister was to love my sister. She was amazing and if you needed help she was going to find a way to do it. And as a mother, she was off the chain; everything that she did was for her kids,” said Perry-Watkins’s sister, Anita Perry.

On the night of the shooting, Perry received a call from her niece that Perry-Watkins had been allegedly shot by her husband. By the time Perry arrived in Sandusky, Perry-Watkins was pronounced dead.

“I am in disbelief, I just can’t believe this, and I don’t know what I feel,” said Perry.

According to Sanduksy Police, they were called to a home on Sycamore Street for reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found Perry-Watkins, who had been shot three times. The suspect, Jerry Watkins III, barricaded himself on the second floor and was armed with a knife. After a brief standoff, Watkins was taken into custody and charged with murder.

“We knew she was going through marital problems, but not to this extent, I’ve spoken to both before and no one expected this. I tried speaking with him when I saw him at the house after the shooting, but my focus was gathering my nieces,” said Perry.

Rolanda had six daughters whom she deeply loved, and the family has stepped in to make sure they stick together.

“I got them babies, were going to make sure they are together and I feel like I owe my sister to do that. I’m going to raise them just like she would, and it’s going to be hard but I’m going to jump through every hurdle to make sure it’s done,” said Perry.

Eventually, Perry says she wants to have a conversation with Watkins.

“I just want to know why and how you could you?” said Perry.

But for now, the family is focused on the kids and honoring Rolanda. The family held a balloon release in her honor at the Sandusky Justice Center.

“I just want to thank the community, the police department, EMS. They have showed up and showed out for my little sister and these kids," Perry said.

Perry created a GoFundMe that she said will be used towards raising her nieces. If you would like to donate, click here.

“I’m going to miss my sister overall, her dancing, her cooking, she knew so much and taught me so much. Most importantly I am going to miss watching her be a mom,” said Perry

Watkins is now locked up in the Erie County Jail, and officials say the incident remains under investigation.

