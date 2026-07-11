Kelleys Island EMS faces up to $40,000 in flood damage as Island Fest 2026 moves forward as planned

KELLEYS ISLAND — Kelley's Island is drying out after historic rainfall dumped nearly half the island's average annual precipitation in about six hours, leaving first responders with a massive cleanup bill and local leaders worried about attendance at the island's biggest annual event.

Flooded roads and basements were widespread across the island in the days following the storm.

Barbara Shadle, a homeowner on the island, described the day after the storms.

"You can look in the yards now, and you can see there's just huge amounts of water in yards all along the street here," Shadle said.

Among the hardest-hit locations was the Kelleys Island EMS training room, located below the island's town hall.

"The water level was up to about mid-thigh. ," Russell Maust, EMS director of Kelleys Island EMS, said.

Maust said the floodwater was a dangerous mix.

"It was stormwater mixed with sewage and septic water, and I had to push all of our — a lot of the equipment had floated, and was drifting around in this room," Maust said.

The training room is used several times a month, and Maust said the equipment lost is critical to keeping responders sharp.

"You have to practice an art to be good at it, and without that practice, it just creates a weakness," Maust said.

The damage spans multiple rooms and equipment, with replacement costs estimated at $40,000.

Maust is asking the public for help.

"If people are willing to give, there is certainly a need," Maust said.

Kelleys Island EMS is asking for donations through PayPal.

While the floodwaters have receded, the Kelleys Island Chamber of Commerce says misconceptions about the island's condition could hurt turnout at Island Fest, the island's largest annual event, scheduled for next weekend.

"I get a lot of phone calls in the last week asking if there's water damage, if stores are closed, the state park can be used — all are open and functioning," Zoey Leonard, of the Kelleys Island Chamber of Commerce, said.

This year's Island Fest will carry a patriotic theme tied to the America 250 celebration.

"This year, we're having all of our events be America 250 themed. So we'll be right up in the square with over 30 vendors," Leonard said.

The chamber has not yet met its fundraising goal for fireworks, and Leonard believes hesitation from potential visitors is a factor.

"I think people are nervous to come up, but we are open and ready for all of you. So — I hope to see you at Island Fest 2026," Leonard said.

