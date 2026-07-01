Kids rescue missing dog ejected from car in Vermilion

VERMILION, Ohio — A dog named Sugar had been missing since a June 29 rollover crash near German's Villa in Vermilion — until a group of kids out paddleboarding found her trapped between rocks along the shoreline and helped bring her home.

Police said the driver was texting when her car struck a large landscaping boulder in Vermilion, causing the vehicle to roll several times before coming to a stop. Sugar, who was inside the car, was ejected and fled into the nearby woods.

Ten-year-old Maverick Sharon was out on the lake with 11 other kids when they came across the wounded animal.

"We were paddleboarding to the other side of the lake to find my sisters," Maverick said.

When the group reached their destination, they spotted Sugar in distress.

"I was like, 'Oh my gosh, there's a dog,'" Maverick said.

The dog was stuck between rocks along the shoreline.

"She was grabbing her ear because there were a lot of flies on her face," Maverick said.

Maverick immediately went to get help, and his family called 911. That is when they learned they had found the dog missing from the crash.

Vermilion Police Chief Scott Holmes said the rescue required more than just officers on scene.

"The officers arrived on scene and immediately realized that we were going to need the expertise of the Vermilion Fire Department to get her out of the rocks. It was a severe angle of the shoreline and rocky," Holmes said.

The Vermilion Fire Department was able to free Sugar from between the rocks. A Life Care Ambulance then transported Sugar to the Vermilion Veterinary Clinic for treatment.

Vermilion Fire Chief Bill Brown said the outcome was one worth celebrating.

"To have the happy ending like we did with both owner and the dog being safe was certainly a big plus," Brown said.

On Wednesday, all 12 kids gathered at the Vermilion Fire Station, where they were met by Vermilion Fire, Holmes and Vermilion Mayor Russ Owens.

"I can't thank them enough for their heroism and bravery," Owens said.

Owens also announced a reward for the group.

"I'm going to take them to their favorite restaurant for dinner," Owens said.

Sugar's owner chose not to go on camera but shared a message for the kids and officials who helped save her dog, saying she is touched that people care as much as they do and is grateful for every single person who helped. She said Sugar is doing amazing and relaxing in bed.

As for Maverick, he had a message of his own for Sugar.

"I hope Sugar is doing well, and please take good care of Sugar," Maverick said.

For Maverick, the experience left a lasting impression, as he put it, "like a hero that saved a dog's life."

