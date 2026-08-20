Sandusky double shooting leaves 2 in critical condition as police seek community help

SANDUSKY — Two people are in critical condition after a shooting on East Parish Street in Sandusky.

Sandusky police responded to the shooting around midnight on Aug. 16 and found two victims on the ground when they arrived.

"In the process of rendering aid, it was very difficult and it was a very chaotic scene," Lt. Chris Denny said.

Body camera video from Sandusky police shows a large crowd surrounding first responders as they tried to help the two shooting victims. Some pushed police officers, and others attempted to get inside the ambulance, forcing first responders to divert their attention away from the victims. Several people were arrested on charges including misconduct at an emergency.

“All we want is for people to comply with us and listen. It makes our jobs easier because ultimately, all the men and women of the fire department and the police department, all they want to do is help,” Denny said.

The shooting investigation still has many unanswered questions, and few details have emerged about what led to the shooting.

"We really need help from the community at this point. If you saw something, know something, come forward and call us,” Denny said.

Community members have shared their concerns about recent violence in the area. Angela Burge has lived in Sandusky since she was 12, and she is disappointed in ways it has changed.

"I knew Sandusky as a safe place. You could walk the streets at night with nobody bothering you and we didn’t have to worry about all these guns,” Burge said.

Sandusky police say the increase in gun violence has been seen nationwide, and in the summer, they deal with many shooting incidents.

"People, especially young people, get firearms in their hands, not thinking about what they're doing and the consequences," Denny said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Sandusky police.

