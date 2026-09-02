Sandusky man wanted by U.S. Marshals in connection with deadly East Parish Street shooting

SANDUSKY, Ohio — U.S. Marshals are searching for a Sandusky man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting that killed a 24-year-old man last month.

Authorities have identified 20-year-old Armani Woolfork as the suspect in a double shooting that took place at a Sandusky party on East Parish Street. One of the victims, Markier Castile, 24, died from his injuries. Woolfork is facing a homicide charge in connection with the shooting.

Sandusky Police is asking the public for help.

Itai Yancey, a friend of Castile, described the loss as devastating. Yancey grew up alongside Castile and said the two shared many lighthearted moments together.

"It was always something. We were goofy, always laughing or cracking jokes with each other," Yancey said.

He said learning of Castile's death was especially difficult given the kind of person Castile was.

"I was disturbed by it because anybody who knew Markier knew that he tried to mind his own business, have a good time and be someone that everybody can be comfortable around," Yancey said.

Yancey said the shooting has had a broad impact on the community.

"This is something that I feel has brought a dark cloud over our city; it's something that no one ever expected," Yancey said.

Neighbors have shared concerns about how young people are handling conflict, claiming to see an increase in youth violence. Sandusky police note that gun violence is a concern in communities across the country and that summer months can bring an increase in shooting incidents.

Yancey said he hopes to be part of the solution.

"We are looking to try to come up with some programs that will bring our youth together," Yancey said.

U.S. Marshals are offering a reward for information leading to Woolfork's capture. Authorities say he is known to frequent the Sandusky and Cleveland areas.

Anyone with information about Woolfork's whereabouts can call 1-866-492-6833.

