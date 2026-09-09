Vermilion Farm Market announces indefinite closure after nearly 50 years in business

VERMILION, Ohio — Vermilion Farm Market, a beloved locally owned grocery and specialty market operating since 1979, has announced it is closing indefinitely.

The market made the announcement on its Facebook page, offering no explanation for the decision.

"We have decided to close indefinitely," the post reads. "To all our loyal customers for many years, thank you. Best wishes to you and yours."

The market had built a reputation over nearly five decades for sourcing locally and regionally grown produce, high-quality meats, specialty foods and uncommon ingredients. It also offered a butcher shop, bakery, deli, dairy, bulk nuts and grains, beer and spirits, wine and prepared meals.

No reason for the sudden closure has been provided. News 5 has reached out to Vermilion Farm Market for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

