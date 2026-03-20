Hambden firefighter details recovery following November home explosion

HAMBDEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Four months after an explosion and fire at his Geauga County home, Hambden Township Firefighter Captain Tim Tobin is out of the hospital and reflecting on everything that's happened.

"It's been a struggle," Tobin said. "It's amazing the things you take for granted — something as simple as opening a can of pop — I have to relearn it all."

Tobin returned to the Hambden Fire Department, where he has worked for the past 28 years, for the first time following that November home explosion to visit with coworkers.

"This is the first time I've seen him outside the hospital," Chief Scott Hildenbrand said. "I'm so glad he's able to be here. I saw him at his worst, at the hospital, and it was heartbreaking to see him laying there."

The explosion sent Tobin and his 18-year-old daughter to the hospital. His daughter was released after about a week, but Tobin spent three months in the hospital, including the intensive care unit, being treated for burns all over his body.

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When asked what he remembers about that day, Tobin told News 5 he does not recall much.

"A lot of it is blocked out and medically blocked out. I don't really want to know that much right now," Tobin said.

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Following the explosion, the surrounding community rallied to support Tobin and his family — raffling off a brand-new car to raise money for his recovery through the nonprofit Blue Line Unlimited.

Donations poured in from far beyond the fire department's borders, including from Arizona and Colorado.

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Firefighter remains in ICU nearly 3 weeks after home explosion

In total, thousands of donations added up to $100,000 for Tobin.

"It's a little bit emotional today because to see Tim here has been awesome," co-founder and vice president at Blue Line Unlimited, Ralph Spidalieri, said.

"This means everything to me," Tobin said. "Medical bills are astronomical — this is such a big help for me."

Hildenbrand previously told News 5 that the explosion occurred after a new furnace was installed at Tobin's home. According to Hildenbrand, additional propane tanks needed to be added, but the furnace couldn't be lit that day. The home also had a gas stove on the first floor.

The investigation into the cause of the explosion continues. For Tobin, he is less focused on what happened and more focused on what is next.

"Just got to take it day by day, see what comes my way," Tobin said.

Clay LePard is the Ashtabula, Geauga and Portage counties reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @ClayLePard, on Facebook ClayLePardTV or email him at Clay.LePard@wews.com.