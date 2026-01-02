Here's why more people are buying gun silencers in 2026

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio — No — everyone is not going to become their own version of James Bond.

But gun supply stores are seeing sales surge after the latest federal budget eliminated a $200 tax on silencer purchases effective Jan. 1.

"I would say double if not more," James Piper, a store clerk at Great Lakes Outdoor Supply, said.

The $200 federal tax stamp on suppressors, also known as silencers, was established under the 1934 National Firearms Act during Prohibition when organized crime was widespread. The tax amount remained unchanged for 91 years.

"$200 in 1934 is about $4,300 today, so that price has not changed in 91 years," Piper said.

News 5 James Piper explains how they're seeing double the number of purchases and orders for suppressors thanks to the elimination of the $200 fee tied to silencer purchases.

Suppressors, which help minimize noise when a shot is fired, can typically cost anywhere from $200 to $3,000.

Piper explained to News 5 that they started seeing a surge in purchases back in December during holiday sales, while many buyers opted to not complete the purchase and tax stamp application until the beginning of 2026.

Gun owners told News 5 they purchase suppressors to avoid wearing hearing protection and to reduce noise disruption for neighbors when hunting on their own property.

Contrary to pop culture and the movies, Piper explained that silencers do not completely eliminate the noise made when a shot is fired.

"Think of it as a jet engine or fire engine next to you compared to clapping your hand loudly next to your ear," Piper said. "It doesn't make it totally hearing safe for a lot of calibers, but it makes it manageable."

Jeff Lawrence of Geneva purchased two suppressors, saving $400 in taxes.

"If you buy another one, it's another $200, so it adds up fast," Lawrence said. "You can shoot your gun without earphones on. It's noise suppression, that's what it's all about. It takes it down to acceptable levels."

The federal budget bill also eliminates the same $200 tax stamp for short-barreled rifles and shotguns.

Clay LePard is the Ashtabula, Geauga and Portage counties reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @ClayLePard, on Facebook ClayLePardTV or email him at Clay.LePard@wews.com.