Patient dead after Jeep crashes into ambulance in Geauga County, 2 EMTs in critical condition

A patient is dead and two EMTS were seriously injured after a Jeep crashed into an ambulance.
Posted at 6:11 AM, Sep 26, 2023
The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. in Huntsburg Township.

The ambulance flipped on its side as a result of the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said an ambulance patient was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the ambulance and another EMT were taken to the hospital and are in critical condition.

Troopers said the Jeep driver is at fault and is suspected of driving under the influence.

