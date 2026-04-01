Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
5  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsGeauga County News

Actions

Road and bridge closures in Chardon Township due to storm damage

Image (4).jpg
News 5 Cleveland
Image (4).jpg
Posted
and last updated

Tuesday's storms have forced Chardon Township to close two roads and a bridge to clean up damage caused by the severe weather.

The township posted on Facebook that a section of Wisner Road will be closed for an undetermined period due to "significant damage."

According to Chardon Twp., the road is closed between 9291 and 9311, and will remain closed while repairs are planned and completed.

The township has also temporarily closed Mitchell's Mill Road and the Wisner Bridge due to major blockages.

It is unknown when the roads will reopen.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.