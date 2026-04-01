Road and bridge closures in Chardon Township due to storm damage

Tuesday's storms have forced Chardon Township to close two roads and a bridge to clean up damage caused by the severe weather.

The township posted on Facebook that a section of Wisner Road will be closed for an undetermined period due to "significant damage."

According to Chardon Twp., the road is closed between 9291 and 9311, and will remain closed while repairs are planned and completed.

The township has also temporarily closed Mitchell's Mill Road and the Wisner Bridge due to major blockages.

It is unknown when the roads will reopen.