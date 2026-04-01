'The Hive' entertainment hub opens in Bainbridge and revives a popular restaurant destroyed by a fire

BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — After months of buzz building, The Hive, a 68,000-square-foot community space in Bainbridge, officially opened Wednesday.

The facility, located at 8200 E Washington Street in Chagrin Falls, used to be home to Chagrin Cinemas, which closed in 2023.

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The facility, dreamt up by Chef Kimberly McCune Gibson — owner of the Hungry Bee — features food, a speakeasy, an event space, a movie theater, a music hall and more.

The restaurant inside, named Timberfire, serves as an homage to the popular wood lodge restaurant that a fire destroyed in 2005.

2005 archive footage from News 5 Cleveland

"I was the salad girl when it opened," McCune Gibson said. "Building this dream, that for so long just felt like something I was holding in my heart – it’s emotional. And I’m so grateful to my community for the support."

The new entertainment hub also kept one theater from Chagrin Cinemas as part of this community center.

"We have screens at the Hive which we’ll be showing movies, highly televised sporting events, we can even hook up a Nintendo there so kids can do Mario Kart tournaments on the big screen," McCune Gibson said.

News 5 toured the space back in December as work was progressing.

Check out that story here:

This beloved Chagrin Valley restaurant will be reborn inside a reimagined theater complex

You can learn more about The Hive by clicking on this link .

Clay LePard is the Ashtabula, Geauga and Portage counties reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @ClayLePard, on Facebook ClayLePardTV or email him at Clay.LePard@wews.com.