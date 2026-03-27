Without a major mall, this Geauga Co. School steps up and opens doors to seniors looking for place to walk.

BURTON, Ohio — For a county that routinely sees more than 10 feet of snow each winter, there is no major indoor mall in Geauga County.

So where do the "mall walkers" go?

"Really there is not [a place to go] except the YMCA if they're members," Vanessa Povozhaev said.

Povozhaev serves as the director of Professional Learning and Community Outreach at Berkshire Local School District and came up with an alternative.

Every Thursday afternoon at Berkshire Local School District in Burton, eighth graders are paired up with senior citizens to keep pace and walk together for almost an hour.

"We wanted to create an opportunity at no cost for any seniors to get out of the winter," Povozhaev said. "We all go through that winter slump and feeling frustrated with all the snow, but this creates a wonderful opportunity for them to get some exercise, have some fun and engage with students."

About 20 seniors with the Geauga County Department of Aging signed up to walk with students in the relatively new program, which launched with the county in February.

"I usually just tell them to go to the big department stores cause there really is no other indoor walking track," Melissa Wheeler, senior center manager for the Geauga County Department on Aging, said. "This really is the sole walking track we have in the wintertime for seniors."

The school began piloting the idea last year, but cemented it with the Geauga County Department on Aging for this school year.

"These are my walker buddies," Judy Stone smiled. "They stay on my pace."

News 5 Judy Stone walks with students Everett Kollman, Dominic Turchan and Shiloh Lowrimore. News 5 observed them sharing stories and advice about everything from vacation plans to Easter and favorite horror movies.

Many of the students and seniors joked that the conversations can go in all sorts of directions, from school to vacations— even favorite horror movies.

"It's also different cause I can talk in this class without getting yelled at," eighth grader Shiloh Lowrimore chuckled.

"I get good exercise and good socializing because I don't usually socialize much at home," Dahlia Stemen, an eighth grader, said.

The walking initiative is one of several programs at the district bringing in community members, exposing them to what's happening at the school district.

"Its good for them to come in and see where the money is going and what is their school is doing," Wheeler said. "How are we bringing in community members to see what they're doing and just be a part of it with them."

"We thought it was really purposeful and fun and engaging for them to learn more about our school community and all the wonderful things happening at Berkshire Local Schools with our kiddos," Povozhaev added.

Clay LePard is the Ashtabula, Geauga and Portage counties reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @ClayLePard, on Facebook ClayLePardTV or email him at Clay.LePard@wews.com.