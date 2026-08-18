49-year-old man dies after Huron County crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a Huron County crash that left a 49-year-old man dead.

Troopers were called to the intersection of Peru Olena and Old State roads around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

When they arrived, they learned an 18-year-old driving a 2012 Ford F-350 westbound on Peru Olena Road allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign and struck 49-year-old Timothy Williams' 2026 Dodge Ram 3500.

During the crash, both vehicles went off the road.

The Ram struck two traffic signs.

Williams was pronounced dead by the coroner.

The 18-year-old was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

