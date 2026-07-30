Former Ashland County deputy sentenced for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor

HURON COUNTY — Jacob Bilton, a former Ashland County Sheriff's Office deputy, is serving a 17-month prison sentence for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

In 2024, he was offered a job at the Norwalk Police Department, but Norwalk police Chief Scott Dahlgren said the offer was rescinded after Bilton failed his pre-employment screening.

Bilton was soon after accused of raping two children. According to his June 2025 indictment, the crimes took place in 2024 when Bilton engaged in "sexual conduct" with two victims "by force or threat of force." He was originally charged with multiple felonies, including rape and sexual battery. In May, he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Community member Tonya Gray, who was present in the courtroom during sentencing, said she was troubled by the number of people there in support of Bilton.

"I was actually there in court with the victim's mother, and we were shocked to watch them all come up the steps behind him. There were so many," Gray said.

Around 25 people wrote letters of support for Bilton, including a New London Village Council member. Gray said she had mixed feelings about the plea agreement.

"I feel like Jacob got off with an easy deal, but it was the benefit of the victim ... she did not have to testify," Gray said.

In a victim's impact statement, one of the girls' parents addressed the court directly.

"While I understand a plea agreement has been reached, I want the court to understand that the impact of these actions does not disappear because only one charge was accepted. The damage done to my daughter is real, lasting, and something she will continue working through long after this courtroom process ends," the parent said.

The case has left many in the community unsettled. Carissa Surber, a community member who addressed the New London Village Council at a meeting Tuesday night, said residents are calling for acknowledgment from local officials.

"We're not asking people to take accountability for other people's actions. We want people to acknowledge the concerns of the people in this community. It feels like a lot of people have lost trust in our elected officials," Surber said.

Bilton will have to register as a Tier 1 sex offender. Tier I offenders must reregister once a year for 15 years.

