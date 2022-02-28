2.0 magnitude earthquake reported in Lake Erie Sunday

CLEVELAND — The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.0 magnitude earthquake about 2.4 miles away Northwest of Lakeline, Ohio on Sunday.

The earthquake was reported about 1.8 miles under Lake Erie.

There have been eight confirmed earthquakes in Lake Erie this year, according to the USGS.

Here's a list of each quake this year:

Feb. 27—2.0 magnitude northwest of Lakeline

Feb. 4 — 2.4 magnitude quake northwest of Timberlake

Feb. 1 — 1.6. magnitude quake northwest of Timberlake

Jan. 29 — 2.0 magnitude quake west northwest of Willowick

Jan. 27 — 2.5 magnitude quake north northwest of Lakeline

Jan. 27 — 2.1 magnitude quake northwest of Lakeline

Jan. 5 — 1.9 magnitude quake north of Timberlake

Jan. 4 — 2.8 magnitude quake northwest of Timberlake

"Seismic activity of 2.5 and above can generally be felt," Ohio Department of Natural Resources Public Information Officer David Roorbach previously told News 5. "This is a known epicenter of natural earthquakes, due to the geologic history of the area. Seismologists from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources continue to monitor the seismic activity."

There’s a reason the earthquakes have all occurred in Lake County, near the cities of Eastlake and Timberlake.

“We’re here in the middle of what's known as a tectonic plate here in Northeast Ohio. The edges of our plates are out in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean and over in California and Washington state. So earthquakes are much less common in this part of the country than elsewhere. The earthquakes that we would be having here, they tend to be happening on faults, discontinuities, plains in the crust where they were broken in the past,” said Steven Hauck, a professor of planetary geodynamics at Case Western Reserve University.

RELATED: Whose fault? Why there are earthquakes happening in Lake County

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.