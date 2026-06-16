2 teens injured after vehicle crashes into e-bike

Two teens were hospitalized Tuesday after they were struck by a vehicle in Mentor, police said.
Around 1:10 p.m., two 15-year-old boys were riding an e-bike when a 2017 Ford Escape struck them at the intersection of Munson and Melshore roads, Mentor police said.
The two boys were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver did not sustain any injuries.
Mentor police said the roadway was temporarily closed while an investigation was conducted.
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