2 teens injured after vehicle crashes into e-bike

Two teens were hospitalized Tuesday after they were struck by a vehicle in Mentor, police said.

Around 1:10 p.m., two 15-year-old boys were riding an e-bike when a 2017 Ford Escape struck them at the intersection of Munson and Melshore roads, Mentor police said.

The two boys were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver did not sustain any injuries.

Mentor police said the roadway was temporarily closed while an investigation was conducted.