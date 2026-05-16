2-year-old shot in abdomen in Eastlake

The Eastlake Police Department is investigating after a 2-year-old child was shot Friday in Eastlake.

According to the department, officers responded to Lake West Hospital after a report of a child who was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The child underwent emergency surgery, was stabilized, and flown downtown, Eastlake PD said. At this time, the child's condition is unknown.

Eastlake Police said the incident occurred at Willowood Apartments. Officers also responded to that location.

The department is working to process the scene and determine the circumstances.

We will update as more information becomes available.