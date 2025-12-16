Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
25-year-old man found guilty of killing his father in 2024 at their Painesville home

News 5 Cleveland
Christopher Paul Farmer, 25, during his arraignment in 2024 for the fatal shooting of his father at their Painesville home.
A Painesville man accused of killing his father last year was found guilty of murder by Judge Jeffrey W. Ruple on Tuesday during a bench trial in the Lake County Court of Common Pleas.

The verdict stemmed from the 2024 fatal shooting of Christopher J. Farmer, 67. According to Painesville Police, the son shot his father inside their home in the 300 block of Sanford Street; he was arrested at the scene.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 26.

News 5 Investigator Scott Noll talked to neighbors after the shooting.

