Biologists begin banding birds at Mentor Lagoons Nature Preserve

MENTOR, Ohio — Northeast Ohio is home to diverse species of migratory birds, and to help study and track their journey to the rich sources near our Lake and nearby in preserves like the Mentor Lagoons, the city of Mentor is undertaking a new project that involves banding the birds that make their way through the Mentor Lagoons Nature Preserve.

Specialists will be tasked with netting and banding birds in an effort to better understand migration trends, population changes and habitat use.

Trained biologists will safely put a fitted aluminum band that has a unique 9-digit barcode that is entered into a national database on each bird.

The banded bird will be measured and released.

If the bird is ever caught again by other banding stations, the band can help biologists determine the bird’s age and its travels.

For those who would like to witness a banding demonstration, the next one is scheduled for May 21. Registration is required and spots fill up quickly.

Visitors who come to the Mentor Lagoons Nature Preserve are instructed to stay out of areas designated as “scientific research.” Dogs must be kept on a leash at all times. The city says it’s important that loose dogs do not injure the birds, themselves or damage equipment.

