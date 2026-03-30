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Body of missing Painesville man found in Grand River

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Painesville Police
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After weeks of searching, the body of missing 47-year-old James Urbanick was found in the Grand River on Friday.

Urbanick was last seen in February.

A cause of death has not been revealed at this time.

Last week, friends told News 5 anchor Tracy Carloss that Urbanick is a free spirit who can go weeks without talking to family or friends. But this time he didn't come back.

Dogs, drones and dozens of volunteers can't find missing Painesville man

RELATED: Dogs, drones and dozens of volunteers can't find missing Painesville man

"It’s unusual for him to be gone this long with the contents he left in the vehicle,” said Painesville Police Lt. Toby Burgett.

Police said his cell phone and keys were inside the unlocked vehicle.

Earlier this month, police launched a two-day search with dogs, drones, and dozens of people, but failed to find any clues surrounding Urbanick’s disappearance.

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