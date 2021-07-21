Coast Guard recovers body from Lake Erie in Willowick

WILLOWICK, Ohio — A body was recovered from Lake Erie Wednesday morning, according to the United States Coast Guard.

At around 7:35 a.m., the Coast Guard's Station Fairport received a call reporting an unresponsive body in the water.

The Coast Guard launched a rescue boat and deployed to the scene in Willowick.

Once on scene, the Coast Guard found that Willowick police and local fire crews had a diver in the water searching for the body.

The dive team was able to recover the body.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

