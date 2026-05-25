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Community event raises money for Holiday Heroes Program in Willoughby

Willoughby police officers edge out firefighters in charity basketball game
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T STAR PRODUCTIONS
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WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — The Willoughby Police Department narrowly defeated the Willoughby Fire Department 48-44 during the annual charity basketball game at Andrews Osborne Academy in Willoughby.

The May 16 event benefited the Holiday Heroes Program, which provides elementary school students with a special holiday shopping experience complete with limousine transportation, hot cocoa and donuts.

The friendly competition between local first responders drew community members together to support the cause through merchandise sales and direct contributions. The program uses the funds raised to give participating students a holiday shopping trip during the winter season.

The annual game has become a tradition that showcases the collaborative spirit between Willoughby's public safety departments while supporting local youth in the community.

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