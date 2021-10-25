Country Lights Drive-thru at Lake Metroparks Farmpark returns this holiday season

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — It might not be Halloween yet, but Christmas is just around the corner.

Country Lights Drive-thru at Lake Metroparks Farmpark is returning this holiday season.

The light show will run from Nov. 30 until Dec. 22.

Tickets go on sale for Lake County residents and Farmpark members on Saturday, with open sales kicking off on Halloween.

Drive-thru time slots will occur every half hour from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $27.50 for each car.

Drive-thru vehicle rules include:



No limos, buses, or oversized vehicles. Vehicle size is limited to 20 feet in length, and six and a half feet in width, for example, a Ford F250 truck.

For guest safety, all tailgates, van/car doors, and hatchbacks must remain closed at all times.

Riding in the back of a pickup truck is not permitted.

Remain in your vehicle along the entire route.

No vehicle parking at this event; please arrange any carpooling prior to arriving at the event.

Lake Metroparks reserves the right to refuse any vehicle entry into the event if not in compliance with these rules.



For more information, click here.