Enrollment at Ohio's Imagination Library surges after Dolly Parton's passing

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — On Wednesday at a press briefing, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was asked about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio.

“We now have basically two-thirds of all the kids under the age of five getting these free books in the mail in the state of Ohio, and we lead the nation in that regard,” the governor said, in part.

WATCH: Imagination Library enrollment surges in Ohio after Dolly Parton's death

enrollment surge in Dolly's library

Alongside the Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine, the governor made the case that the childhood literacy campaign should continue being supported when they leave the governor’s mansion.



They have been huge advocates in helping expand the campaign statewide.

This has included allowing parents to sign up when they fill out the birth certificate.

Since Parton's passing, enrollment and support for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Ohio, an already beloved and popular program, has only grown stronger.

From a one-room cabin in the Smoky Mountains to stages around the world — and now to bookshelves in homes across Ohio — Parton has left an indelible mark.

“They’ll see our Dolly figurine, and they’ll say, ‘Oh, that’s the book lady,’” said Carrie Dotson, executive director of Lifeline, the nonprofit partner agency for the Lake County Imagination Library.



It is how so many children know Parton as the Book Lady, thanks to her Imagination Library, which gifts books every month to children from birth to age five, free of charge.



“A big spike in enrollment,” Dotson said. “I think a couple hundred kids in just the week since Dolly passed, and that’s exciting because we’ll get more books out!”

The week after Parton's passing, the website for the Lake County Imagination Library had a pop-up message to visitors stating their gratitude for the overwhelming support for Dolly's legacy and, due to high traffic to its website, "...is currently experiencing some technical delays..."

News 5 Cleveland High enrollment after Dolly's death causing technical delays on website for Lake County Imagination Library

But Dotson tells me it's a good issue to have, as it means they're reaching more kids and more families.



She said right now, about 7,500 children are enrolled in the Lake County Imagination Library.

She said she hears all the time from kids, grandparents and moms and dads how the books bring them together.

“How families really utilize it as family time,” Dotson said. “You know when the book comes, they read it to the whole family."



The cost is shared between the Dollywood Foundation and, in Ohio, state and local program partners who split the remaining portion.



In Lake County, their half is about $8,000 per month, Dotson said.



She credits support from the United Way of Lake County and the Lubrizol Foundation for their generous support.



"Beyond that, it’s a lot of little grants and a lot of individual donors who just really care about the program,” she said. “So, we’re always excited when we get a $25 or $50 check in the mail because that’ll cover a couple of kids for a year!”



Fran DeWine took the Imagination Library statewide more than six years ago.

There’s one in all 88 counties, which Dolly celebrated during a 2022 visit with local partners for the first lady’s luncheon to support the effort.

WATCH: A look at when Dolly Parton visited Ohio to celebrate the growth of the Imagination Library

Dolly Parton visits Ohio to celebrate growth of Imagination Library

“What sticks with you about seeing Dolly?” I asked Dotson, who was there that day with her team.



“First, was how tiny she is,” Dotson said. “She is a powerhouse for how tiny she was!”



And she said her heart was as big as her voice, and you could feel how deeply Parton cared about her philanthropy.



“She was just so genuine and authentic and such a down-to-earth person who really cared about what she was supporting,” Dotson said.



With more kids enrolling, local partners like Dotson and her team will keep fundraising to support Dolly’s mission to get more books into the hands of more kids.



“It’s just a beautiful legacy to have,” Dotson said.

How to donate:

In Lake County, donations can be sent by check to Lifeline. Donors should note that the contribution is for the Imagination Library. Donations can also be made through Lifeline’s website.

Statewide, all donations made through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio website support local partners. Donors can also direct their contributions to a specific county.

Sales of the Dolly Parton license plate in Ohio have also surged since her passing. A portion of the plate fee supports the Imagination Library in the county of purchase.

Katie Ussin is the Lake County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @KatieUssin, on Facebook KatieUssin, Instagram Katie_Ussin_wews or email her at Katie.Ussin@wews.com.