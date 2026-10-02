Fairport Harbor downtown businesses band together for community night out

FAIRPORT HARBOR, Ohio — If you’re looking for something fun to do this Saturday, check out the Witches Night Out event in Fairport Harbor.

“We really just want this to be a fun event,” said Julie Victor, event coordinator with the Fairport Harbor Business Alliance and the owner of Julbeans Coffee and Crepes. “We want it to be wholesome. We want people to come, dress up and enjoy the evening.”



The Fairport Harbor Marine Museum and Lighthouse is the main host of the event, along with many downtown businesses.



“I think this is really nice to have the businesses collaborate, showcase everything we do have to offer,” said Victor. “There’s a lot of variety down here, and people take pride in their businesses, and we love working together.”



They encourage you to bring the family and stroll downtown during ‘Witches Night Out’ to enjoy food, drinks, music, vendors, and more.



“The party room at the Lyric will be open for the kids,” said Jess Michalski, managing business partner at Lyric Bistro and event center. “We’ll have tables full of fun activities and games.”

Here is a list of some of the businesses Victor said will be participating:



Beth Lynne Studio will be hosting a Middle School/High School art show

Finnish Heritage Museum will have a DJ at Finn Hollow Park

Beach and Barrel will host a Pumpkin Decorating Contest at Beach and Barrel Garden on Third Street

The Lyric will have a kids zone and lots of vendors for a Witchy Market, plus a costume contest at 9 p.m.

Old Familiar Ways is the go-to location for all the witchy wares and will have a psychic medium.

Fairport Harbor Creamery (Boozy shakes!) and Mini Golf

Julbeans Coffee and Crepes: Fall specialty drinks and crepes

The Pantry: hosting Halloween decoration swap and other classes throughout the day.

Harbor Candy Company and Arcade

You can also climb the historic lighthouse with a suggested donation of $5.



I cover Lake County and told you last week that donations help maintain and preserve the historic structure.



I talked with Marty O’Gara, the president of the Fairport Harbor Historical Society; she also told me to look out for the ghost cat that’s said to haunt the tower!

She said kids younger than 10 need an adult to accompany them.



Fairport Harbor has a designated outdoor refreshment area (DORA), which means you can grab a cocktail at a participating establishment and then walk around most of the downtown area with your drink.



Both Victor and Michalski said they believe DORA has benefited the downtown community, especially during special events.

CLICK HERE for more information about the event.

Katie Ussin is the Lake County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @KatieUssin, on Facebook KatieUssin, Instagram Katie_Ussin_wews or email her at Katie.Ussin@wews.com.