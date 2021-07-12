Former VFW Commander honored with car parade as a birthday surprise

EASTLAKE, Ohio — A fun way to say happy birthday took place in Eastlake on Sunday afternoon as former VFW Commander Robert Weber was honored with a car parade to celebrate his 63rd birthday.

The parade featured 22 cars and a single motorcycle that was capped off by Weber being honored with a proclamation from the City of Eastlake, balloons, a birthday cake, and a number of other patriotic gifts.

Weber is currently in poor health, and this surprise was set up as a way to both honor him and lift his spirits.

The surprise was attended by Eastlake Mayor Dennis Morley, the Grey Riders Motorcycle Association and Eastlake VFW officials.

