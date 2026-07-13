Lake County Dog Shelter finds a fix while waiting on AC part

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — Dogs at the Lake County Dog Shelter were relocated to nearby facilities earlier this month after indoor temperatures climbed into the mid-90s, prompting concern from viewers and county officials alike.

RELATED: Lake County Dog Shelter relocates animals due to HVAC issues during heat wave

The problem stems from a missing part for the shelter's geothermal HVAC system, which officials said was ordered in mid-June.

"We got up to 94, 95. That's when the staff said, 'OK, we need to start to relocate some of the dogs,'" said Lake County Commissioner Morris Beverage III.

The aging system has made finding the part a challenge.

"Why is this part such an issue? It's an air conditioning unit. It's a geothermal system. It's 20-some years old, as I understand, if not more, and those parts become more and more difficult to obtain,” said Beverage.

Beverage said fans and portable air conditioning units were brought in earlier this month, but as outside temperatures rose, those units could not keep up. Dogs were moved to nearby shelters just before the Fourth of July.

Since then, temporary industrial-strength air conditioning units have arrived at the shelter.

"The extra thing that we did last week when we brought in the industrial rentals — those actually plug directly into our system. So those are on the outside of the building, we're punching through walls, and those are actually operating through our system now," Beverage said.

The commissioner said temperatures at the shelter are being monitored closely, with thermostat readings sent to county officials several times a day.

The seven dogs currently at the shelter are being kept together in one area where air conditioning and fans are working to keep the canines cool. The replacement part was expected to arrive on Friday, then again on Monday, but has not yet been delivered.