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Lake County Dog Shelter relocates animals due to HVAC issues during heat wave

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The Lake County Dog Shelter had to relocate most of its dogs on Friday due to HVAC issues during extreme heat, the shelter said in a Facebook post.

According to the shelter, it was notified in late June of issues with its HVAC system and immediately ordered the parts for repair.

The shelter had to use portable fans and air conditioners throughout the week while awaiting the parts.

However, as temperatures rose this week, with heat indices in the upper 90s to low triple digits, the shelter said it decided to relocate the majority of the dogs to partner agencies.

Repairs will begin as soon as the HVAC parts arrive, and in the meantime, dog owners should contact the shelter before arriving to check whether their dog has been relocated.

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