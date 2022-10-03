Man auctions more than 2 million movie photos and thousands of movie posters

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Whether is a movie poster, picture or simply a window card one collector in Kirtland, Ohio has you covered with the memories that go along with it

In Kirtland, Ohio is Morris Everett, who has spent most of his life collecting every iconic movie poster or picture you can think of.

“It just became something of a passion for me. I love the images. I love the paper, I love saving the posters,” said Everett, owner of the Last Moving Picture Company.

His love for collecting started in college, when a friend had a collection of his own, piquing Everett’s interest so he started shopping for posters. His first stop was a store in New York.

Over the years it has grown into a business where he's collected more than 2.5 million pieces.

“I’m known to be the guy who has the movie posters and the movie photos,” said Everett.

Being in Cleveland was the best place for it, especially when it was in the top 10 biggest cities in the nation.

“There were six orthography companies here in the 20s and 30s and they made movie posters right here in Cleveland. This was the capital of movie poster,” said Everett.

Even though some pieces come from interesting places.

“I have people coming to you every year and saying, I found these posters in my wall, mostly on the west side,” said Everett.

Morris loves every piece and the story tied to it.

“This is it part of our history, these posters, these images are part of our history. The dress the clothing, the actions. You look at them and you almost like get drawn into the images,” said Everett.

And the best part for him is sharing that joy with his customers.

“A pleasure of seeing something they thought they never could have, or didn't know it existed,” said Everett.

If you can't make it to the auction, you can check out their store in Kirtland, The Last Moving Picture Company.

