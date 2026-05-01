Man changes plea to guilty in Makenna Rae abuse case

The former boyfriend of a Lake County mother who was sentenced to 15 years in prison on felony charges related to injuring her child in 2024 changed his plea on Friday at the Lake County Court of Common Pleas.

Cameron Dryer, 24, pleaded guilty to five counts of endangering children in connection with the child abuse case of Makenna Rae. He initially pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Dryer, who was with Makenna's mother, Megan Bayko, at the time of the abuse, could face a maximum of 15 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

His sentencing is set for June 29 at 10 a.m.

In September 2025, Bayko was charged after her 6-month-old daughter was brought to UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital in May 2024. She weighed 12 pounds at admission and had broken bones, bruises and a brain bleed.

Mother of infant Makenna Rae gets 15 years for charges related to abuse

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