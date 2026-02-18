1:15 PM: Lake County mother to be sentenced on felony charges relating to abuse of infant daughter

A Lake County mother is set to be sentenced Wednesday on felony charges relating to injuring her infant child in 2024.

Watch the sentencing at 1:15 p.m. in the player below:

Morning Rush

Megan Bayko of Painesville is facing five counts of endangering children after her 6-month-old daughter, Makenna Rae, was brought to UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital. She weighed 12 pounds at admission.

Bayko was found guilty on all five counts and could face up to 15 years in prison.

RELATED: Lake County mother found guilty in abuse case involving injured infant

In January, two doctors testified in the case, saying that Makenna was underweight, vomiting, and not moving on her right side. One doctor told the jury the injuries had happened weeks or possibly months before she was taken to the hospital.

The child's grandmother, Jennifer Kvoriak — who is now the child's full-time caregiver — previously told us her injuries were "significant, devastating and life-long."

Makenna is now two years old and thriving, according to Kvoriak.