Lake County mother found guilty in abuse case involving injured infant

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — Jurors at the Lake County Court of Common Pleas reached a verdict Friday in a case involving a mother who was accused of injuring her infant child, Makenna Rae, in 2024.

The defendant, Megan Bayko, was charged with five counts of endangering children, all third-degree felonies.

Bayko was found guilty on all five counts. Judge Patrick J. Condon read the verdict to the courtroom.

Following the verdict, Makenna Rae's grandmother, Jennifer Kvoriak, told News 5 the now-two year old is thriving and she's relieved by the verdict.

"I’m glad," she said. "We’re happy. It’s just one step to justice that Makenna deserves. Makenna went through a lot of pain and a lot of torture. She’s supposed to be on this earth. She’s going to have a purpose. We’re not sure what that purpose is yet. But she is very strong willed – and she’s very determined. This isn’t going to define Makenna. We’re not going to let it."

Jennifer Kvoriak Kvoriak provided News 5 with this recent photo of Makenna Rae from Christmas.



"That’s her, that’s that smile," she said. "So all those horrible photos you saw [in court] – this is what she looks like on a daily basis."

Bayko faces up to 15 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 18.

News 5 Cleveland Megan Bayko being led from the courtroom after being found guilty of five counts of endangering children.

Her attorney, John Paris, said they plan to appeal the case.

Bayko was indicted in September 2025, nearly a year after her 6-month-old daughter was brought to UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital. She weighed 12 pounds at admission.

Dr. Max Wizniter, a child neurologist at UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital, testified this week, along with pediatric orthopedic surgeon Dr. Katharine Hollnagel, who was called in on Makenna's case.

Both doctors testified that Makenna was underweight, vomiting, and not moving on her right side. Hollnagel told the jury the injuries had happened weeks or possibly months before she was taken to the hospital.

The child's grandmother, Jennifer Kvoriak — who is now the child's full-time caregiver — previously told us her injuries were "significant, devastating and life-long."

She also said that Makenna had to be intubated for eight days while doctors treated a head wound.

News 5 Makenna Rae was intubated for eight days at Rainbow Babies and Children's according to family attorney Laura DePledge.

The grandmother said Makenna had bruising and swelling on her face, broken bones and other internal injuries.

Makenna's condition led the Kvoriak family to call out for answers regarding her abuse.

