Almost a year later, charges filed in Lake County child abuse case

WILLOWICK, Ohio — We have been following through with a Lake County family who is fighting for justice. One year since our first report with that family, and there is a break in their case.

In September 2024, the Kvoriak family was asking for the public to come forward with more information about the injuries their infant granddaughter, Makenna Rae, suffered.

Almost a year later, in August 2025, a Lake County Grand Jury returned an indictment for child endangering, charging Makenna's mother, Megan Bayko, with five felony counts.

Bayko could face 25 years behind bars. She is expected in court on these charges on October 30. A jury trial is set to begin on November 17.

On Memorial Day Weekend 2024, Jennifer Kvoriak said Makenna was rushed to Rainbow Babies and Children's with injuries. Kvoriak said the baby girl only weighed 12 pounds at 6 months old.

"Her injuries are significant, devastating, and life-long," said Kvoriak.

Makenna is now almost two, and Kvoriak said she is a fighter, "she's overcome all of the odds that they told us because they told us she may never sit. She may never talk, she may never walk."

Makenna uses mobility equipment to assist her in learning to walk, still eats from a G-tube, and requires physical and occupational therapy appointments every week, along with in-home nursing care.

"Her best friend is our dog. She likes chasing him around," said Tom Kvoriak, Makenna's grandfather.

Before charges were filed in this case, "Justice for Makenna" signs popped up everywhere.

"There was just community outrage, and support for this family, and I don't think it's gone away," said Laura DePledge, attorney for the Kvoriak family.

DePledge continued, "every step of the way has been a victory, its been a long process, you know, due process takes time."

The Kvoriaks are focused on making sure their smiley little miracle girl continues to thrive. "I feel like this is not going to define her in any way, I feel like she's going to do great things, with a lot of love from all of us," said Kvoriak.

The Willowick Police Department continues to investigate this case, and if you know any information, you are asked to call Detective Greg Spakes at 440-585-1234.