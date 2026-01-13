Trial starts in Lake County abuse case involving injured infant

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — The trial has started for a Lake County mother accused of injuring her infant child in 2024.

The defendant, Megan Bayko, is charged with five counts of endangering children, all fifth-degree felonies.

She was indicted in September 2025, nearly a year after her 6-month-old daughter, Makenna Rae, was brought to UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital. She weighed 12 pounds at admission.

The child's grandmother, Jennifer Kvoriak — who is now the child's full-time caregiver — previously told us her injuries were "significant, devastating and life-long."

Kvoriak said that Makenna had to be intubated for eight days while doctors treated a head wound.

The grandmother said Makenna also had bruising and swelling on her face, broken bones and other internal injuries.

After being released from the hospital, Makenna required mobility equipment to learn how to walk, a G-tube to eat and ongoing physical and occupational therapy, as well as in-home nursing care.

Bayko could face 25 years behind bars if convicted.