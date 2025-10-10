Mentor High School mourning death of 14-year-old student

The Mentor community is mourning the death of a 14-year-old high school student.

According to the school district, Mentor High School student Lucas McGee died at the hospital surrounded by loved ones.

"Lucas will be remembered for his warm personality, kind spirit, quiet strength, and unwavering sense of humor that made him a wonderful friend and classmate. He was always smiling and happy, yet determined, hardworking, and willing to put in the extra effort to achieve his goals — both in the classroom and in athletics. His teachers describe him as driven, smart, kind, respectful, and full of life — someone who led by example and faced every challenge with a positive attitude. He displayed grace and good sportsmanship, treated people well, and will always be known for lifting up everyone around him. Lucas will be greatly missed, and our deepest sympathy is with his family and friends," the school district said in a letter that went out to parents, guardians and staff on Friday morning.

The district said it plans to make a school-wide announcement on Monday, with support available to students.

"To assist students and staff in coping with the loss of Lucas, our school counselors and our school psychologist will be available to meet with students," the district stated. "Mental health professionals from the Lake County Trauma Response Team will also be at school on Monday to work with us to ensure any student who may be grieving receives proper attention. We will continue to provide these services as long as they’re needed."