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Mentor Lagoons kayak hours extended

Extended hours at Mentor Lagoons
Extended hours at Mentor Lagoons
Mentor Lagoon kayak hours extended through September
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MENTOR, Ohio — Some great news from Lake County if you love recreating in the beautiful outdoors.

By popular demand, the kayak rental office and concession stand at Mentor Lagoons will remain open on weekends through September.

Hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, with the last kayak launch at 5 p.m.

Single kayak rentals are $10/hour; double kayak rentals are $15/hour.

They also have paddle boats, canoes, and stand-up paddle boards.

The marina director told me no one under the age of four is allowed to kayak, and they only require reservations if you have seven or more people.

He also said many people, including in Mentor, aren't aware it's a public facility. Many people assume it's private, but it isn't.

The final day to get out there, enjoy a paddle and have a snack this season will be Sunday, Sept. 27.

Katie Ussin is the Lake County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @KatieUssin, on Facebook KatieUssin, Instagram Katie_Ussin_wews or email her at Katie.Ussin@wews.com.

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