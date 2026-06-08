Mentor man held without bond for allegedly attacking bicyclists and sparking hours-long SWAT standoff

MENTOR, Ohio — A 42-year-old Mentor man, who police say attacked two people on bicycles last week, tried to cut an officer with a knife and then barricaded himself in a house in an hours-long standoff, was arraigned in Mentor Municipal Court Monday morning.

The defendant, Michael J. Leppelmeier, is charged with two counts of felonious assault, assault, robbery and disrupting public service.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was ordered to remain in the Lake County Jail without bond. The court also issued a no-contact order with the victims.

A future court date has not been set.

The charges stem from a series of events that started just after 11 a.m. on June 1.

According to police, two bicyclists said they were attacked by a man in an SUV as they biked along Headlands Road. When officers arrived, they found a 72-year-old man who said the driver deliberately struck him with a vehicle and sped off.

During the arraignment, a Mentor police officer told the court that the victim was later airlifted to the hospital.

A short time later, police were notified by another bicyclist that a man driving a white Ford Explorer tried to run him down, punched him in the face, took his phone and then threw his bicycle in a nearby pond, the officer said.

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Using his license plate, police traced the man back to his home, where he allegedly went after an officer with a knife and then barricaded himself inside until SWAT members breached the house and took him into custody, the officer told the court.

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