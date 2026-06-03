Person barricaded in Mentor after striking 1 with vehicle; SWAT on scene

MENTOR, Ohio — The Mentor Police SWAT team is currently on the scene of a barricaded subject who allegedly struck and injured a person with a vehicle, police said.

Around 11 a.m., an SUV was traveling on Headlands Road when it encountered two bicyclists, police said.

One bicyclist was struck by the vehicle and sustained a leg injury. The person was transported to a nearby hospital, police said.

The other bicyclist sustained minor injuries and was also transported. Police said they are not sure whether the second bicyclist was also struck or lost control of the bicycle.

The driver of the SUV fled to a home on Orchard Drive and barricaded himself, police said.

Mentor police's SWAT team was dispatched to establish a perimeter and is currently negotiating with the person to come out of the house, police said.

News 5 has a crew on the scene and is working to learn more.