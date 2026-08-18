Mentor-on-the-Lake increases e-bike enforcement

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio — The Mentor-on-the-Lake Police Department said it will increase e-bike enforcement and issue more citations for reckless operation of e-bikes and other electric mobile devices.

Mentor-on-the-Lake Police said repeat offenders are what led to the increased enforcement. Lieutenant Tina Messinger said the department is not receiving voluntary compliance after months of education and issuing warnings.

Messinger said reckless operation has led to several crashes, which put bikers, pedestrians, and drivers at risk. She also said the department is receiving 911 calls and messages on the department's social media accounts about reckless operation.

Now, Mentor-on-the-Lake is issuing more citations for repeat offenders. Messinger said bikes are being seized, and, in some cases, parents of riders are being charged.

Messinger said the increased enforcement is not about giving tickets, it's about keeping the community safe.

"We're past the point of educating and giving these verbal warnings because we're not getting listened to. We're not getting compliance; things are not changing," she said. "If we had the discussion and you're not listening, there's gonna be consequences, and we don't want to do that, but, again, we need compliance."

Messinger said e-bike riders of all ages need to be aware of local laws. In Mentor-on-the-Lake, it is the law that anyone under the age of 18 must wear a helmet while operating an e-bike. It is also against the law to add modifications to these devices that will affect speed. Bikers must obey all traffic laws as well.

She also urged parents to research e-bikes before purchasing one for their child.

Messinger also said parents need to stress safety with their children.