Mentor's Shore Middle School student ready to shine during second run for Scripps National Spelling Bee title

MENTOR, Ohio — The nation’s best and brightest young spellers are preparing to take the big stage at the highly anticipated 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

One of Northeast Ohio’s standout finalists is hoping her second trip to Washington, D.C. ends with a championship trophy and a two-liter bottle of Dr. Pepper.

Tia Geisler, 13, of Mentor, is ready for her moment to shine.

The Shore Middle School student is representing Northeast Ohio after earning a spot in this year’s national competition.

She's returning to the Spelling Bee after previously competing in 2023, when she tied for 141st place at just 10 years old.

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“I am feeling a mix of everything, I think. But I am ready,” Geisler said ahead of the competition.

Inside the halls of Shore Middle School, her preparation has become a daily routine built on discipline, repetition and quiet confidence.

Armed with friendship bracelets, a lucky carnelian rock and hours of studying, she’s been sharpening both her spelling and vocabulary skills for the national spotlight.

“Anything in the dictionary is fair game,” she said. “Merriam-Webster — anything in it.”

She studies for one to two hours each day using spelling apps, root words, old dictionaries and the official “Words of the Champions” booklet.

Helping guide that preparation every step of the way is her proud father, Regis Geisler.

“I try to keep her motivated,” Geisler said. “Maybe a little reward here or there to keep her going.”

That reward? A cat.

She made a deal with her parents: if she qualified for the Scripps National Spelling Bee again, she’d finally get one.

Mission accomplished.

The future cat already has a name picked out.

"My cat will be named Pop-Tart," Tia Geisler said.

Regis Geisler says her love of language started early.

“She was talking when she was just six months old,” he said. “She was talking before she was walking.”

He also credits her early reading as a baby as a major reason for her success.

“Reading to your child as early as possible makes all the difference in the world,” he said.

Outside of spelling, she keeps an incredibly busy schedule.

She plays clarinet in the concert band, sings in the choir, participates in the theater club, plays fast-pitch softball and flag football, and also trains in strength and conditioning.

Still, spelling remains center stage this week.

And if she wins the national title?

“The first thing I’ll do with the prizes is I’m gonna go buy myself a two-liter bottle of Dr Pepper,” she said with a laugh.

For now, the Mentor community is rallying behind its hometown speller as she prepares to compete against the country’s best.

“We are just blessed to have Tia as our daughter,” Regis Geisler said.

For ways to watch the upcoming Scripps National Spelling Bee and follow the local competitors, click here.