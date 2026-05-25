New pilot program helps educators recognize behavioral health issues, offers resources to find help

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — A new program is educating educators to identify behavioral health issues in students as the mental health crisis among children continues to grow.

The Promise Program offers workshops on topics like anxiety and social media for school personnel. Three school districts, including the Willoughby-Eastlake City School District, are currently taking part in the pilot program.

University Hospitals psychiatrist Dr. Molly McVoy developed the training. McVoy said teachers need this kind of support.

"Teachers are really on the frontlines, having to be not only teaching students but supporting them, and there is very little out there to support teachers as they try to support the kids,” said McVoy.

McVoy is a psychiatrist who specializes in treating adolescents at University Hospitals. Drawing from her family's deep roots in education, her mother, grandmother and great aunt were all teachers, she understands the unique challenges educators face.

"Almost every mental health disorder presents as trouble at school," McVoy explained.

Kenzie Hanlon is a family liaison at Edison Elementary School in the Willoughby-Eastlake City School District.

"A big part of my job is supporting the mental health of our students," Hanlon said. "I find that at the elementary level, we're able to intervene on it earlier, so if we're seeing a kid that is maybe dealing with some family stressors or they’re having issues with peers here at school, that we can recognize those things quickly and then start getting them the support that they need."

The pilot program includes a series of workshops developed specifically for educators. Topics covered include anxiety, developing resiliency, social media, and talking to parents about behavioral health.

Heather Dodd, director of pupil services for the Willoughby-Eastlake City School District, said the need for this kind of training is clear.

"We've definitely seen an increase in mental health needs and concerns over the last number of years," Dodd said.

Some district employees have already completed the first round of training. Dodd said the district plans to expand this training.

"We're looking to provide this to all of our staff, not just teachers, but anybody that really impacts students’ lives in our buildings," Dodd said.

Hanlon was among those who took part in the training.

"It was good, really good," Hanlon said.

McVoy hopes to expand it to include more schools across the region.

"We know one trusted adult can change the trajectory of a kid's life and save a kid's life, I don't mean to be dramatic, but it's true," McVoy said.