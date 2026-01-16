OSHP: Driver loses control of vehicle on I-90, crashes into 2 tow truck operators, state trooper's cruiser

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a 32-year-old Euclid man crashed into an OSHP cruiser and two tow truck drivers on I-90 who were stopped, assisting with a previous crash.

According to OSHP Lt. Larry Jones, it happened Thursday just before 8 p.m. on I-90 near Madison Township.

A marked patrol car that was off the road, sitting on the berm and had its lights on, along with several tow trucks, was stopped there after responding to an earlier crash.

Jones said the Euclid man, driving a 2022 Dodge Charger, lost control of his vehicle while passing the crash site, when he lost control of his vehicle and struck the cruiser and two tow truck operators who were standing nearby. The workers were wearing reflective gear when the second crash occurred.

One of the operators, a 39-year-old man from Concord Township, sustained serious injuries. The other operator, a 37-year-old man from Chardon, sustained minor injuries, Jones said. Two troopers, who were inside the cruiser, were not injured.

Emergency crews shut down the highway while medics treated the two tow truck operators, who were then transported to nearby hospitals.

Jones said drugs or alcohol contributed to the second crash.

It's unclear at this time if the Euclid man will face charges.