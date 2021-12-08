Portion of Lakeland Boulevard is closed due to a gas leak; nearby businesses evacuated

WICKLIFFE, Ohio — Lakeland Boulevard is closed and nearby businesses have been evacuated as authorities investigate a gas leak, according to Wickliffe police.

Lakeland Boulevard is closed from East 305th street to Worden.

The road is closed and nearby businesses have been evacuated.

Dominion Energy is at the scene.

